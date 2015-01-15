RSS
Finance.UA
Домашні фінанси
Міняйло
Головна Учасники Пошук FAQ Правила Зворотній зв'язок
Форуми
/
Персональні Фінанси
/
Ринок нерухомості
/
Інвестуємо в
нерухомість закордоном

Інвестуємо в нерухомість закордоном
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Ринок нерухомості. Ціни на квартири та земельні ділянки, аналітика, прогнози. Купівля та продаж нерухомості, оренда квартир та офісів, пропозиції комерційної нерухомості. Ріелтори та агентства нерухомості в Україні
  #<1 ... 257258259260
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 19 сер, 2021 09:55

Taliban's arms seizures embarrass Washington

Videos of Taliban fighters parading in US-made armored vehicles, wielding US-supplied firearms and climbing on American Black Hawk helicopters after the defeat of Afghan government forces have embarrassed the White House.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/ta ... entnewsntp

Не знаю, чому кажуть, що Зе кловун. Помойму, Бідося набагато кловуніше...
Таки собі петрушка-дурник )))

зі. Але непогано це для виробників зброї, бо будуть нові закази )))
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 4275
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 108 раз.
Подякували: 850 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 19 сер, 2021 12:24

A 1987 Like Crash Is Becoming Very Likely...

change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 4275
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 108 раз.
Подякували: 850 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 20 сер, 2021 14:25

Новини від маразматика ))))

US position on Taiwan hasn’t changed, despite promise to defend it, administration says
The Biden administration now insists the U.S. position on Taiwan, which for decades has been one of so-called “strategic ambiguity," has not changed, despite President Joe Biden vowing that the United States would respond to a Chinese attack on the island similarly to how it has promised to defend NATO allies.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/us ... entnewsntp

Біден пообіцяв захишати Тайвань )))) а потім, раз і кажуть, що дєдушка старий, несе пургу - сі нект
US back-pedals after Biden suggested it would defend Taiwan against Chinese military attack
The US has stressed that its position on Taiwan has not changed after President Joe Biden suggested his administration would defend the island against a military attack.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/us ... entnewsntp

Боже, які ж омериканці "вумні"...
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 4275
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 108 раз.
Подякували: 850 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 20 сер, 2021 14:30

Новини клімату

'Unprecedented' rain falls for first time in recorded history at Greenland's ice sheet summit
It rained for several hours at the summit of Greenland's ice sheet on Saturday, marking the first time in recorded history the area has experienced rain and at a time when temperatures there rose above freezing in an extremely rare occurrence.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topst ... entnewsntp

Короче, в перший раз за наявного летопису в Гренландії пройшов дощ...

Про шо це нам каже? Імхо, зміни клімату вже незворотні, і те що нам наразі втірають, як нову енергетичну "повєстку дня" треба було робити 20 років тому...

Нажаль, іліти займались чимось іншим, і імхо наше найближче майбутне - це картинки з фільма Інтерстелар, але не про зірки і технології, а про клімат, який вбиває...
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 4275
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 108 раз.
Подякували: 850 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 20 сер, 2021 14:45

US Military Needed Elsewhere?? SUSPICIOUS!



Обожнюю "загони" від цього чувачка :mrgreen:
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 4275
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 108 раз.
Подякували: 850 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 20 сер, 2021 15:55

  change_pm написав:
'Unprecedented' rain falls for first time in recorded history at Greenland's ice sheet summit
It rained for several hours at the summit of Greenland's ice sheet on Saturday, marking the first time in recorded history the area has experienced rain and at a time when temperatures there rose above freezing in an extremely rare occurrence.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topst ... entnewsntp

Короче, в перший раз за наявного летопису в Гренландії пройшов дощ...

Про шо це нам каже? Імхо, зміни клімату вже незворотні, і те що нам наразі втірають, як нову енергетичну "повєстку дня" треба було робити 20 років тому...

Нажаль, іліти займались чимось іншим, і імхо наше найближче майбутне - це картинки з фільма Інтерстелар, але не про зірки і технології, а про клімат, який вбиває...

тю, так Грінленд колись таким і був, просто в так звані середні віки було глобальне похолодання (метеорит впав щи що ще - в нас то пишуть була Руїна, а від чого то самі не знают), так що сказочнік Андерсен бачив промержші до дна ріки в "теплій" Зх.Европі, із овочів росла хіба гичка та трохи коренеплодів тіпа брюкви, чому і були раді, а із розваг - уатодафе

думаю краще так є зараз, брюкви не хочу
flyman
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 25724
З нами з: 09.03.14
Подякував: 1271 раз.
Подякували: 1981 раз.
 
Профіль
2
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 21 сер, 2021 19:56

Кожень день смішні новини ))))

US general tells British special forces: Stop rescuing people in Kabul, you're making us look bad

Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue has told his British Army counterpart, a high-ranking field-grade officer of the British army's 22nd Special Air Service Regiment, that British operations were embarrassing the United States military in the absence of similar U.S. military operations. I understand that the British officer firmly rejected the request.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/us ... entnewsntp

Омерикоси в с и р а ю т ь с я все більше і більше, імхо, нас очікує новий фейл стейт - Омерига :mrgreen:

Ну, і на добачу моє любиме питання з огляду на шоколадну ситуації в омеригою, а як же ж нам пережити перехів штатів в фейлід стейт стан :!: :?:
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 4275
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 108 раз.
Подякували: 850 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 21 сер, 2021 19:58

  flyman написав:
  change_pm написав:
'Unprecedented' rain falls for first time in recorded history at Greenland's ice sheet summit
It rained for several hours at the summit of Greenland's ice sheet on Saturday, marking the first time in recorded history the area has experienced rain and at a time when temperatures there rose above freezing in an extremely rare occurrence.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topst ... entnewsntp

Короче, в перший раз за наявного летопису в Гренландії пройшов дощ...

Про шо це нам каже? Імхо, зміни клімату вже незворотні, і те що нам наразі втірають, як нову енергетичну "повєстку дня" треба було робити 20 років тому...

Нажаль, іліти займались чимось іншим, і імхо наше найближче майбутне - це картинки з фільма Інтерстелар, але не про зірки і технології, а про клімат, який вбиває...

тю, так Грінленд колись таким і був, просто в так звані середні віки було глобальне похолодання (метеорит впав щи що ще - в нас то пишуть була Руїна, а від чого то самі не знают), так що сказочнік Андерсен бачив промержші до дна ріки в "теплій" Зх.Европі, із овочів росла хіба гичка та трохи коренеплодів тіпа брюкви, чому і були раді, а із розваг - уатодафе

думаю краще так є зараз, брюкви не хочу

В перщий раз з тобой погоджуся!

Імхо, найкраще, ніж 40 останніх років людство ніколи не жило!

Дай нам Боженька наснаги продовжувати в тому ж дусі!
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 4275
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 108 раз.
Подякували: 850 раз.
 
Профіль
1
  #<1 ... 257258259260
Форум:
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Зараз переглядають цей форум: Немає зареєстрованих користувачів і 8 гостей
Модератори: Faceless, Ірина_, Модератор

Схожі теми
Теми
 Відповіді Перегляди Останнє
Купуємо для здачі в ОРЕНДУ Львівську Нерухомість! 1 ... 744, 745, 746
Долярчик » Сер 17 січ, 2018 12:21
7459 1004647
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Суб 21 сер, 2021 20:45
Faceless
Нерухомість в контексті віддаленої роботи 1 ... 23, 24, 25
airmax78 » Чет 24 вер, 2020 08:00
241 46548
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Чет 15 лип, 2021 09:18
Успіх
Ціни на нерухомість в містах і селах України 1 ... 22, 23, 24
tobias » Чет 15 січ, 2015 14:36
236 101136
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Суб 12 чер, 2021 16:21
Мизантрóп

Видалити встановлені форумом файли cookie
Зараз обговорюється
Идея Банк (19817)
21.08.2021 22:19
Все материалы
Топ
відповідей
Топ
користувачів
В контексті FINANCE.UA
Топ новини
реклама
Реклама

Форуми Finance.ua


Finance.ua


При використанні матеріалів даної сторінки посилання на FINANCE.UA обов'язкове,
для інтернет-видань - гіперпосилання, не закрите для індексації пошуковими системами.
Copyright © 2000-2011 Файненс.ЮА. Конфіденційність.
Powered by phpBB.