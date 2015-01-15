RSS
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 26 сер, 2021 20:02

  flyman написав:
  change_pm написав:До речі, уяви, якщо так? Через два роки звіримось. У тебе -30% на кавалірках, а у якогось Ахмета, який купив, коли лилась кров +200% :!:

дивуюсь чому ти з акуртом ще не в Кабулі

От ти! АндріЙ!

Тому, що чекаємо, коли пустять регулярні рейси і ти підтягнешся...

Ну, як ми без тебе будемо уешки косити?!
Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 27 сер, 2021 07:38

Нас і тут не погано годують!

Нас і тут не погано годують!

https://fi202x.blogspot.com/2021/08/775.html
Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 27 сер, 2021 11:49

Re: Інвестуємо в нерухомість закордоном

Враховуючи те, що в Кабулі почала литись кров, то скоро треба вилітати і придивлятись до нерухомості...

Є правда ризик, шо у бідоні ядрену бомбу там скине, але імхо ВАСПи не дадуть.

зі. Бачили, як вчора дєдушка в мікрофон пукав, ми не простимо, ми відомстимо...

Ти ж вроде війска вивів, чим мстіти буде? Кловун!

Думаю, бідона скоро попруть імпічментом чи він скопититься...
Там Камала звичайно не подарунок, така ж вдарена головою... пропала хата!!!
Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 27 сер, 2021 12:25

Для тих, хто бажає купити собі хату в Іспанії:

https://blogs.uainfo.org/2021/08/23/u-p ... kropu.html
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 28 сер, 2021 15:48

  change_pm написав:Враховуючи те, що в Кабулі почала литись кров, то скоро треба вилітати і придивлятись до нерухомості...

Є правда ризик, шо у бідоні ядрену бомбу там скине, але імхо ВАСПи не дадуть.

зі. Бачили, як вчора дєдушка в мікрофон пукав, ми не простимо, ми відомстимо...

Ти ж вроде війска вивів, чим мстіти буде? Кловун!

Думаю, бідона скоро попруть імпічментом чи він скопититься...
Там Камала звичайно не подарунок, така ж вдарена головою... пропала хата!!!

Як сьогодні розказали, відомстив )))) дрон вбив одного ігіловця...

В сухому підсумку, загинуло 2 ігіловця і відправилось в рай вс. 13 омериканців, не факт, шо всі попали в рай...

Хто зна, чи якісь білі нетолерасти попадають в рай у омериканців чи ні?

А Псака про це розказала...
Biden doesn't want attackers 'on the earth anymore': WH

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics ... entnewsntp

А в цей сами час мексиканці гинуть, дослухавшись бідона і перетворюючись на понаєхів...
More people are dying trying to cross the US-Mexico border than ever before. While Biden isn't building Trump's wall, his plans for the border could be just as harmful.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/mo ... entnewsntp
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 28 сер, 2021 16:18

Суботні думки...

Навіяно Жоріком...

Подивився, почитав, що там Жора розказав в "дирі"... Короче, імхо, вони не дурні і розуміють, що тейперінг призведе до росту % ставок і вартості обслуговування боргу, тому будуть максимально довго, набрехуючи всім нам тягнути цю пісню...

І неважливо, буде в 22 році Жорік чи ще хтось, ім доведеться робити, те що вони і роблять, інакше, скоріш за все - дефолт Штатів.

Погано, шо параленьно, вони обесцінюють наші накопичення...

Але, імхо, вся ця історія накачування ринка / світу баксом припиниться, коли почнеться тайванська операція...
The USS Kidd guided missile destroyer and the USCGC Munro cutter made a transit in the Taiwan Straits on Friday, the eighth time the US has sent warships through the Taiwan Straits this year. On the same day, the
PLA held multiple military exercises on both sides of the Straits.

The two pieces of news, juxtaposed together, present a tit-for-tat picture. For quite some time in the future, there will be repeated demonstrations of military power from the US and China in the Taiwan Straits.

Some netizens asked why don't just fight directly? But that's not how the big power game is played.

Theoretically, anyone can pass through the Taiwan Straits, an international waterway. However, the warships passing through it carry strong geopolitical significance. It is the US' intention to embolden the DPP authorities and other Taiwan secessionist forces by sending warships through the Taiwan Straits: Don't be afraid! You got your Daddy America behind you! In the meantime, it also sends a signal to the mainland: Don't bet that the US will sit idle if the mainland liberates Taiwan by force.

But with the mainland's military capability growing at a "choking" pace, the signal sent by the US is losing its effect.

http://enapp.globaltimes.cn/article/1232679

Думаю, операція почнеться, коли з Біденом шось трапиться і буде заминка в передачі влади... тобто може початись навіть умовно завтра.

Це буде ідеальним чорним лебедем для падіння ринку + якщо Омерига не зможе Тайваню допомогти - це буде початком кінця Омерики, як світового поліціянта.

Так що - не тримайте бакси у матраці :mrgreen:
