The USS Kidd guided missile destroyer and the USCGC Munro cutter made a transit in the Taiwan Straits on Friday, the eighth time the US has sent warships through the Taiwan Straits this year. On the same day, the

PLA held multiple military exercises on both sides of the Straits.



The two pieces of news, juxtaposed together, present a tit-for-tat picture. For quite some time in the future, there will be repeated demonstrations of military power from the US and China in the Taiwan Straits.



Some netizens asked why don't just fight directly? But that's not how the big power game is played.



Theoretically, anyone can pass through the Taiwan Straits, an international waterway. However, the warships passing through it carry strong geopolitical significance. It is the US' intention to embolden the DPP authorities and other Taiwan secessionist forces by sending warships through the Taiwan Straits: Don't be afraid! You got your Daddy America behind you! In the meantime, it also sends a signal to the mainland: Don't bet that the US will sit idle if the mainland liberates Taiwan by force.



But with the mainland's military capability growing at a "choking" pace, the signal sent by the US is losing its effect.

