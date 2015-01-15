Ринок нерухомості. Ціни на квартири та земельні ділянки, аналітика, прогнози. Купівля та продаж нерухомості, оренда квартир та офісів, пропозиції комерційної нерухомості. Ріелтори та агентства нерухомості в Україні
TSMC is raising chip prices as supply shortages continue
TSMC is the biggest chipmaker in the world and the company responsible for the processors used by Apple, AMD, Nvidia, Qualcomm, and even some Intel products. And its products are about to get a lot more expensive: the company plans to raise prices of its advanced chips by around 10 percent and less advanced products by about 20 percent
Gen. McKenzie on the end of US military presence in Afghanistan: 'We did not get everyone out who we wanted to get out'
Рівень планування, як в Африці...
The US military says it permanently disabled over 150 vehicles and aircraft before leaving Kabul so they can 'never be used again'
Віримо )))
The Taliban reportedly have control of US biometric devices – a lesson in life-and-death consequences of data privacy
Не здивуюсь, якщо вони ще й ключі доступа до ядроної бомби отримали...
Kamala Harris: The absentee VP by design She was supposed to be a major player in the Biden administration after being lauded as an historic, consequential figure in her role as America's first female vice president.
Ну, не шмогла, я не шмогла... Цікаво, а вона полюбляє легалайз?
Ukrainians rescue Afghans after US and Canada decline: Report A contingent of Ukrainian soldiers rescued a group of Afghan translators after U.S. and Canadian forces declined, according to a new report.
Я вже років 10 чую про цю проблему, все почалось, коли ЦБ розчехлили свої принтери після 2008 року і не зупиняючись, нарощують свої баланси...
Canada's housing crisis is so bad its government wants to change the rules for buying a home
Home prices in Canada surged 22% over the past year, and the median home price sits at a record high, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association. Material shortages and soaring construction costs also place the country in a bleak supply shortage. The Bank of Nova Scotia estimates the country has fewer homes per 1,000 residents than any other G7 nation.