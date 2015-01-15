RSS
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 29 сер, 2021 09:26

Re: Інвестуємо в нерухомість закордоном

Как легко на почве неудавшихся инвестиций и желания зайти в американский рынок акций дешево стать адептом идей, продвигаемых RT.
airmax78
 
Повідомлень: 39503
З нами з: 25.10.12
Подякував: 935 раз.
Подякували: 4821 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 29 сер, 2021 09:54

Казали, що технології дефляційні...ага-ага )))

TSMC is raising chip prices as supply shortages continue

TSMC is the biggest chipmaker in the world and the company responsible for the processors used by Apple, AMD, Nvidia, Qualcomm, and even some Intel products.
And its products are about to get a lot more expensive: the company plans to raise prices of its advanced chips by around 10 percent and less advanced products by about 20 percent

https://www.theverge.com/2021/8/26/2264 ... e-qualcomm

Інфлецу продовжуватись ))))
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 4355
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 109 раз.
Подякували: 868 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 29 сер, 2021 09:58

How Affordable Is a Home in 2021?

change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 4355
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 109 раз.
Подякували: 868 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 29 сер, 2021 10:02

  airmax78 написав:Как легко на почве неудавшихся инвестиций и желания зайти в американский рынок акций дешево стать адептом идей, продвигаемых RT.

Не знаю, що таке RT... Round Trip?

Але легко можна проспати, шо роль Омерики в світи впала до неприємних рівнів, іліта деградувала, і тому інвестиції в омерофонду, нерухомість і бакс може спіткати неприємна доля...

Потім будемо тувалети баксом обкліювати і кляти сра..них піндюків :mrgreen:
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 4355
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 109 раз.
Подякували: 868 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 29 сер, 2021 18:09

  BIGor написав:Тут сміялися з Афганістану та Кабулу - так от населення Афганістану росте на 1 млн. в рік. А в нас падіння населення 300 тис. в рік. То де буде рости?

В чому проблема?
Приймаєш закон, що жінка машина для подання і вперед.
Ще можна дозволити многожонство та зробити іслам замість православ'я.
Вперед.
Через пм за.
Акурт теж
flyman
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 25768
З нами з: 09.03.14
Подякував: 1272 раз.
Подякували: 1981 раз.
 
Профіль
2
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 29 сер, 2021 18:10

  change_pm написав:
  airmax78 написав:Как легко на почве неудавшихся инвестиций и желания зайти в американский рынок акций дешево стать адептом идей, продвигаемых RT.

Не знаю, що таке RT... Round Trip?

Але легко можна проспати, шо роль Омерики в світи впала до неприємних рівнів, іліта деградувала, і тому інвестиції в омерофонду, нерухомість і бакс може спіткати неприємна доля...

Потім будемо тувалети баксом обкліювати і кляти сра..них піндюків :mrgreen:

Якщо там будуть рулити ліваки та будувати комунізм, то так і буде.
flyman
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 25768
З нами з: 09.03.14
Подякував: 1272 раз.
Подякували: 1981 раз.
 
Профіль
2
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 30 сер, 2021 13:28

Отакої....

Зображення

Страшно уявити, що в українців...
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 4355
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 109 раз.
Подякували: 868 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 30 сер, 2021 16:28

  change_pm написав:Зображення

Страшно уявити, що в українців...

скоро за долари будуть бити по морді, і не мертвих президентів
...
проблема більше в тому що папірці в матрасах, під грушами, і навіть в банках похудали на 5% інфляції офіційно, і дохера % неофіційно

в опшем як завжди, хто мав, тому додається, а в кого не було, в того віднімається
Від Матвія 25:29 UMT
flyman
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 25768
З нами з: 09.03.14
Подякував: 1272 раз.
Подякували: 1981 раз.
 
Профіль
2
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 31 сер, 2021 07:43

Gen. McKenzie on the end of US military presence in Afghanistan: 'We did not get everyone out who we wanted to get out'

Рівень планування, як в Африці...
The US military says it permanently disabled over 150 vehicles and aircraft before leaving Kabul so they can 'never be used again'

Віримо )))
The Taliban reportedly have control of US biometric devices – a lesson in life-and-death consequences of data privacy

Не здивуюсь, якщо вони ще й ключі доступа до ядроної бомби отримали...
Kamala Harris: The absentee VP by design
She was supposed to be a major player in the Biden administration after being lauded as an historic, consequential figure in her role as America's first female vice president.

Ну, не шмогла, я не шмогла... :mrgreen: Цікаво, а вона полюбляє легалайз?
Ukrainians rescue Afghans after US and Canada decline: Report
A contingent of Ukrainian soldiers rescued a group of Afghan translators after U.S. and Canadian forces declined, according to a new report.

А ми молодці!!!
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 4355
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 109 раз.
Подякували: 868 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 31 сер, 2021 08:02

Re: Інвестуємо в нерухомість закордоном

Я вже років 10 чую про цю проблему, все почалось, коли ЦБ розчехлили свої принтери після 2008 року і не зупиняючись, нарощують свої баланси...
Canada's housing crisis is so bad its government wants to change the rules for buying a home

Home prices in Canada surged 22% over the past year, and the median home price sits at a record high, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association. Material shortages and soaring construction costs also place the country in a bleak supply shortage. The Bank of Nova Scotia estimates the country has fewer homes per 1,000 residents than any other G7 nation.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/realest ... entnewsntp

Якщо у вас невистачає житла, є перевірений спосіб - хрющовка ))))

Кожному канадському понаєху по хрющіку))) давай Трюдо!
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 4355
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 109 раз.
Подякували: 868 раз.
 
Профіль
1
  #<1 ... 263264265266
