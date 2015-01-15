Додано: Вів 31 сер, 2021 07:43

Gen. McKenzie on the end of US military presence in Afghanistan: 'We did not get everyone out who we wanted to get out'

The US military says it permanently disabled over 150 vehicles and aircraft before leaving Kabul so they can 'never be used again'

The Taliban reportedly have control of US biometric devices – a lesson in life-and-death consequences of data privacy

Kamala Harris: The absentee VP by design

She was supposed to be a major player in the Biden administration after being lauded as an historic, consequential figure in her role as America's first female vice president.

Ukrainians rescue Afghans after US and Canada decline: Report

A contingent of Ukrainian soldiers rescued a group of Afghan translators after U.S. and Canadian forces declined, according to a new report.

Рівень планування, як в Африці...Віримо )))Не здивуюсь, якщо вони ще й ключі доступа до ядроної бомби отримали...Ну, не шмогла, я не шмогла...Цікаво, а вона полюбляє легалайз?А ми молодці!!!