Додано: Нед 05 вер, 2021 11:31

Manchester

Unobstructed views across Manchester City Centre and the wider region from the 25th floor of our flagship scheme.



Featured Penthouse Unit: A2504

Type: Two-Bed Penthouse Apartment

Location: 25th Floor

Price: £292,532

Size: 632 Sq. Ft

Incentive: Full Stamp Duty Cover

Liverpool

Unique views of Princes Dock and the River Mersey as well as the exciting new Liverpool Waters business & leisure development.



Featured Penthouse Unit: D903

Type: One-Bed Stylish Penthouse Apartment

Location: 9th Floor

Price: £164,076

Size: 497.2 Sq. Ft

Incentive: Full Stamp Duty Cover

Leeds

With the heart of Leeds City Centre on the doorstep, these penthouse apartments offer unrivalled views of the city's diverse architecture.



Featured Penthouse Unit: B1603

Type: Two-Bed High-Spec Apartment

Location: 16th Floor

Price: £307,450

Size: 681 Sq. Ft

Incentive: Only 10% To Pay On Exchange

Подивіться на цінник в Лідсі, офуфєть можна!