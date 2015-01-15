For our latest study, we figured out that to retire at the average age in America (64) with the average life expectancy (78.7) you’d need around $601,489 in the bank. We applied the same calculations to every country on Earth to see how much a 64 year old would need to maintain the same quality of life: going out once a week, takeout coffee once a week, no smoking, moderate drinking, no taxis or rideshares and two vacations, among other controls.