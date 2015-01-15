RSS
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 18 вер, 2021 15:20

  change_pm написав:
  juristkostya написав:
  change_pm написав:

додивився до кінця ))) оптимістам і вірунам у КРЖН і інші ОРЖН, і так далі не дивитись...

Можно нескромный вопрос: вы реально рекомендуете потратить 40 минут, чтобы послушать косноязычные рассуждения "на уровне общей эрудиции"?

Як це роблю я...

Блутус навушники, слухаєш фоном, коли шось робиш по дому...

Тут не вопрос "каким способом".
Тут вопрос "неужели там можно извлечь хоть каплю пользы".

Что касается радионаушников пока делаешь по дому, то у меня эту нишу занимает Челентано :-)
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 19 вер, 2021 07:42

  juristkostya написав:Тут не вопрос "каким способом".
Тут вопрос "неужели там можно извлечь хоть каплю пользы".

Что касается радионаушников пока делаешь по дому, то у меня эту нишу занимает Челентано :-)

Підтвердження мого бачення, можливо помилкового...
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 19 вер, 2021 07:46

special for you, fly!!!

Fun Things To Do in Riyadh

https://www.msn.com/en-ae/news/national ... entnewsntp
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 19 вер, 2021 07:48

мабудь, найбільша новина тижня...

AUKUS and Submarines: The Fallout for France
The less-than-strategic decision will discourage one of Europe’s most forward-leaning actors in the Indo-Pacific.

https://thediplomat.com/2021/09/aukus-a ... or-france/

зі. Хранцію поставили в стойло :mrgreen: а ми в них гелікоптери купляємо, мабуть просто так, без корупції )))
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 19 вер, 2021 08:47

лайфтайм опуртуніті ))))

BREAKING: I am absolutely stunned by what I’m witnessing right now. We are on a boat in the Rio Grande near the Del Rio international bridge and we are watching as masses of hundreds of migrants walk across the river from Mexico and stream into the US illegally

https://twitter.com/BillFOXLA/status/14 ... 8768285711

отлічніє новіни для власникив нерухомості в Остіні, стільки нових тенантів понаїзжає, коси бубло :mrgreen:
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 19 вер, 2021 09:19

  change_pm написав:
AUKUS and Submarines: The Fallout for France
The less-than-strategic decision will discourage one of Europe’s most forward-leaning actors in the Indo-Pacific.

https://thediplomat.com/2021/09/aukus-a ... or-france/

зі. Хранцію поставили в стойло :mrgreen: а ми в них гелікоптери купляємо, мабуть просто так, без корупції )))

Там Штаты пролоббировали свой интерес, здесь Франция. В чем принципиальная разница?
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 19 вер, 2021 09:39

  juristkostya написав:
  change_pm написав:
AUKUS and Submarines: The Fallout for France
The less-than-strategic decision will discourage one of Europe’s most forward-leaning actors in the Indo-Pacific.

https://thediplomat.com/2021/09/aukus-a ... or-france/

зі. Хранцію поставили в стойло :mrgreen: а ми в них гелікоптери купляємо, мабуть просто так, без корупції )))

Там Штаты пролоббировали свой интерес, здесь Франция. В чем принципиальная разница?

Ні в чому ((( нам нічого від стола не дісталось (((
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 19 вер, 2021 09:58

  change_pm написав:Ні в чому ((( нам нічого від стола не дісталось (((

Как этот вывод вытекает из статьи про австралийские подлодки?
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 19 вер, 2021 11:28

Хороша стаття...

The Cost of a Comfortable Retirement Around the World

For our latest study, we figured out that to retire at the average age in America (64) with the average life expectancy (78.7) you’d need around $601,489 in the bank. We applied the same calculations to every country on Earth to see how much a 64 year old would need to maintain the same quality of life: going out once a week, takeout coffee once a week, no smoking, moderate drinking, no taxis or rideshares and two vacations, among other controls.

The most expensive country in the world to retire is Bermuda, where you would need $1,065,697.
Pakistan is the cheapest country to retire. You would need $182,018 to maintain our example lifestyle there.
Fourteen years of retirement in the US would cost $601,489.63 according to our metric: $40,917.66 per year or $2,841.50 per month.

https://www.netcredit.com/blog/cost-com ... und-world/

зі. прикольно, шо Туречина одна з найбільш дешевих цивільних країн, дешевше неньки навіть... :mrgreen:
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 19 вер, 2021 11:58

  change_pm написав:
The Cost of a Comfortable Retirement Around the World

For our latest study, we figured out that to retire at the average age in America (64) with the average life expectancy (78.7) you’d need around $601,489 in the bank. We applied the same calculations to every country on Earth to see how much a 64 year old would need to maintain the same quality of life: going out once a week, takeout coffee once a week, no smoking, moderate drinking, no taxis or rideshares and two vacations, among other controls.

The most expensive country in the world to retire is Bermuda, where you would need $1,065,697.
Pakistan is the cheapest country to retire. You would need $182,018 to maintain our example lifestyle there.
Fourteen years of retirement in the US would cost $601,489.63 according to our metric: $40,917.66 per year or $2,841.50 per month.

https://www.netcredit.com/blog/cost-com ... und-world/

зі. прикольно, шо Туречина одна з найбільш дешевих цивільних країн, дешевше неньки навіть... :mrgreen:

Что+то не грузится по ссылке. Не могли бы скопировать полный текст? Спасибо
