The Cost of a Comfortable Retirement Around the World
For our latest study, we figured out that to retire at the average age in America (64) with the average life expectancy (78.7) you’d need around $601,489 in the bank. We applied the same calculations to every country on Earth to see how much a 64 year old would need to maintain the same quality of life: going out once a week, takeout coffee once a week, no smoking, moderate drinking, no taxis or rideshares and two vacations, among other controls.
The most expensive country in the world to retire is Bermuda, where you would need $1,065,697. Pakistan is the cheapest country to retire. You would need $182,018 to maintain our example lifestyle there. Fourteen years of retirement in the US would cost $601,489.63 according to our metric: $40,917.66 per year or $2,841.50 per month.
