Форуми
/
Персональні Фінанси
/
Ринок нерухомості
/
Інвестуємо в
нерухомість закордоном

Інвестуємо в нерухомість закордоном
Ринок нерухомості. Ціни на квартири та земельні ділянки, аналітика, прогнози. Купівля та продаж нерухомості, оренда квартир та офісів, пропозиції комерційної нерухомості. Ріелтори та агентства нерухомості в Україні
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 19 вер, 2021 12:26

  juristkostya написав:
  change_pm написав:
The Cost of a Comfortable Retirement Around the World

For our latest study, we figured out that to retire at the average age in America (64) with the average life expectancy (78.7) you’d need around $601,489 in the bank. We applied the same calculations to every country on Earth to see how much a 64 year old would need to maintain the same quality of life: going out once a week, takeout coffee once a week, no smoking, moderate drinking, no taxis or rideshares and two vacations, among other controls.

The most expensive country in the world to retire is Bermuda, where you would need $1,065,697.
Pakistan is the cheapest country to retire. You would need $182,018 to maintain our example lifestyle there.
Fourteen years of retirement in the US would cost $601,489.63 according to our metric: $40,917.66 per year or $2,841.50 per month.

https://www.netcredit.com/blog/cost-com ... und-world/

зі. прикольно, шо Туречина одна з найбільш дешевих цивільних країн, дешевше неньки навіть... :mrgreen:

Что+то не грузится по ссылке. Не могли бы скопировать полный текст? Спасибо

спробуйте якось відкрити https://www.netcredit.com/blog/wp-conte ... -World.png

чи загугліть по назві. там дуже багато тексту + картинка.
The Cost of a Comfortable Retirement Around the World
Do you have $600k put aside for your retirement? If you’re depending on your savings to keep you in your present lifestyle when you quit work, that’s how much you might need. Just 14% of Americans in their 40s and 50s have more than half a mil put away – and if you’re in a similar position, you could enjoy a fuller retirement in a more affordable country.

There are many good reasons your retirement fund could be low. Sadly, the lockdown has forced nearly one-third of Americans to slam the breaks on their retirement savings. In fact, around 9% have withdrawn from their savings just to get by. Even if your savings remain untouched, you might have underestimated what you’ll need to get by or lack the income to save comfortably.

Whether you’re on track to save what you need or not, retiring abroad is a handsome option. Retirement is an opportunity to learn new things, gain new experiences and meet new people. And many places are much cheaper to live in retirement than the US.

For our latest study, we figured out that to retire at the average age in America (64) with the average life expectancy (78.7) you’d need around $601,489 in the bank. We applied the same calculations to every country on Earth to see how much a 64 year old would need to maintain the same quality of life: going out once a week, takeout coffee once a week, no smoking, moderate drinking, no taxis or rideshares and two vacations, among other controls.

The result is a series of maps of the most affordable places to comfortably retire around the world.

Depending on who you ask, Hong Kong and Switzerland are touted as the most expensive places to live. We found them to be the third and fourth priciest for retirement. Bermuda prices are targeted at those with lives of leisure. Restaurants in Bermuda are twice as expensive as in the US, and the capital, Hamilton, is known as the world’s most expensive city.

And the most affordable country? Pakistan is cheap across the scale. Only on utilities does the Asian country cost more than other cheaper destinations – twice the cost of utilities in India, but less than half the cost in the States. A Pakistani retirement would cost you $182,018.34, which is $10,318.50/year or $859.88/month.
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 19 вер, 2021 12:31

Флай, давай збирай гроші, супер вар"янт!!!

FIRST CAVALLI TOWER IN THE WORLD

SEA FACING LOCATION IN DUBAI MARINA

Opposite to Emaar Beachfront
All units come with stunning sea & Palm views with beach access

Private Swimming Pool
All apartments on higher floors will have swimming pools

1 BR starting from AED 1.74
Easy payment plan – 4 year

https://www.promeut.net/casa-cavalli

ps. всі філіпінки Дубаїв будуть твої 8)
Форум:
