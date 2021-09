Aimee Simpson has spent years saving for a one-bedroom flat. She's 28, works as a beautician and has sacrificed a social life to raise £30,000 for a deposit.



The problem is, Aimee - who still lives with her parents - wants to buy a place near her work in Edinburgh.



With the biggest rise in house prices for 14 years, she can find nothing in her price range in a city squeezed by a shortage in affordable homes and rocketing rent costs.



"A lot of the new builds are just too expensive because they're at a premium," she said.



"I've looked at more rundown properties that I would do up, but you're up against property developers - with bigger budgets.



"It is a struggle and you just hit walls everywhere you look."



When Aimee left school in May 2011, the average price for a flat in Edinburgh was £164,252. Today, it's £236,608.