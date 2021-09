A second wave of demand for more space will keep driving house prices across Great Britain higher, with values set to rise by up to 3.5% a year between 2022 and 2024, a forecast claims.



The estate agent Hamptons also predicted that more homes will be sold in 2021 than in any year since 2007, after a record surge in activity this year as families sought larger homes after the pandemic.



Hamptons believes that summer 2021 marked “peak house price growth”, and expects growth to slow over the next few months, so that this year would end with average prices in Great Britain 4.5% higher than at the end of 2020.