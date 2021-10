Додано: Вів 05 жов, 2021 19:27





Panama

Ecuador

Colombia

Costa Rica

Latvia

Portugal

Spain

Turkey

Egypt

Philippines

Thailand

Malaysia



з камєнтов:



Egypt - rather optimistic country this! Lived there for 4 years. Wouldnt take permit/citizenship for free. But great information.

Turkey - new information that, didn't know that $$ in the bank could deliver the same. Love it.

Portugal seems most appealing.

Malaysia - that was a program to look at! $36k for this oldie!

would consider getting the last 2....though off late the Freelancer Visas are turning out to be rather enticing.



Qatar is at $10k + office rent, to set up shop & resulting RP.

$200K house gets you an indefinite visa tied into the house ownership

UAE - i think the world knows it all -)



і... Парагвай !!

forgot about Paraguay where you can just deposit approx. US $4,600 in a Paraguayan bank and you can get residency in about 3 months. To maintain your PR you're only required to visit once every 3 years but to qualify for citizenship you have to stay there for 183 days a year for the next 3 years after getting your residency permit.



і сюрпрайз ...

Turkey has MANDATORY MILITARY SERVICE



Болгарія

Is there a reason why you almost never mention Bulgaria? They have a very decent Citizenship By Investment (CBI) program that can lead to citizenship in 2 to 3 years without the need to buy real-estate.



дуже цікаво з Еквадором, навіть громадянство можна швидко отримати:

Ecuador is quite attractive as a retirement country, with Cuenca having a delightful climate. To get citizenship you have to live there 18 months out of a two year period. Foreigners get same rights and privileges as citizens, and seniors are entitled to lots of discounts.





Тай няшка, всього 625 000 грн або $23665:

AS RETIREMENT VISA YOU JUST PUT 800,000 BAHT AND DON'T TOUCH THAT THAI BANK ACCOUNT NO BODY WILL KICK YOU OFF



Італія, так просто:

You skipped Italy which requires only a 120,000 euro one-time fee and proof you have at least 100,000 euro in an italian bank.





читайєм коменти до відосіка, там багато цікавого можна довідатися