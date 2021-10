Додано: П'ят 08 жов, 2021 15:52

Following the review of the programme the government has announced the following changes to the requirements for the visa.:Monthly income required to qualify is increased from RM10,000 to RM40,000 a month (roughly US$9500 or £6800)You need to show liquid assets amounting to RM1,500,000 in order to apply for the visa.The fixed deposit requirement is increased to RM1,000,000 (roughly US$236,000; GB £170,000). It was previously RM150,000 if you were over 50, and RM300,000 for those under 50 years of age. (Up to RM500,000 can be withdrawn for education, health care or buying a house). In addition, RM50,000 must be placed for each dependentYou must spend 90 days a year in Malaysia.The minimum age is increased from 21 to 35. We assume that is only the principal applicant.Government charges are increased dramatically. The annual visa fee will be RM500 up from RM90 and there will be a processing fee charged by immigration of RM5,000 for the principal applicants plus RM2,500 for each dependent.