Форуми
/
Персональні Фінанси
/
Ринок нерухомості
/
Інвестуємо в
нерухомість закордоном

Інвестуємо в нерухомість закордоном
Ринок нерухомості
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 20 жов, 2021 11:38

Той чудовий номер як раз для Вас і знято.
Дивіться та слухайте.
До речі цікавий факт, сам Жванецький в інтерв"ю сказав, ЩО НЕ ЗНАВ, ЧИМ ЗАКІНЧИТИ ТУ КОРОТЕНЬКУ ІСТОРІЮ. Зверніть увагу: там немає закінчення ніякого...
Так що добре, що ви розмістили на гілці про інвестиції в закордонну нерухомість черговий "відосик": у Вас - як ми всі розуміємо - незрозуміло чим все закінчиться.
Питаня відкрите: Португалія по 5, чи Філіппіни по 3...
Востаннє редагувалось akurt в Сер 20 жов, 2021 11:39, всього редагувалось 1 раз.
akurt
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 20 жов, 2021 11:39

  change_pm написав:
  flyman написав:відповім в стилі change_pm, уклончіво:
.....

а поки що в час турбулентності (як на мене, це більше схоже на 3ю світову війну) дочекаємся хоч завершення короної

:lol: мій стайл - уклончіво ))))

Я вже давно кажу, щчо ціль всього цього бєзобразія - швидке скорочення населення.

Планета і 10 млрд прогодує, але вихлоп від цієї годівлі дуже повітря спортіть "іліті" - причьому "іліта" - це не те, що ми бачимо на телеекранах і в радах...

ніц! справжню іліту бачили лише деякі))) причому прикол шчо іліта може бути навіть не з нашої планети...

рептилоїди люблять тепло... дивно що борються із глобальним потеплінням ... а в Анталії тепло ...

щось не клеїться в мене легенда
flyman
Профіль
2
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 20 жов, 2021 11:54

  flyman написав:
  change_pm написав:
  flyman написав:відповім в стилі change_pm, уклончіво:
.....

а поки що в час турбулентності (як на мене, це більше схоже на 3ю світову війну) дочекаємся хоч завершення короної

:lol: мій стайл - уклончіво ))))

Я вже давно кажу, щчо ціль всього цього бєзобразія - швидке скорочення населення.

Планета і 10 млрд прогодує, але вихлоп від цієї годівлі дуже повітря спортіть "іліті" - причьому "іліта" - це не те, що ми бачимо на телеекранах і в радах...

ніц! справжню іліту бачили лише деякі))) причому прикол шчо іліта може бути навіть не з нашої планети...

рептилоїди люблять тепло... дивно що борються із глобальним потеплінням ... а в Анталії тепло ...

щось не клеїться в мене легенда

Ха! А ти добав в рівняння декілька невідомих - наприклад, такє - "рептілоїди" нот онлі ванз хієр...

Чи ти думаєш, що в бескінечному всісвіті тільки людє і рептілоїди :?:

Імхо, тут у нас як на східному базарі - дивись мен ін блек 8)
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 20 жов, 2021 11:55

  akurt написав:Той чудовий номер як раз для Вас і знято.
Дивіться та слухайте.
До речі цікавий факт, сам Жванецький в інтерв"ю сказав, ЩО НЕ ЗНАВ, ЧИМ ЗАКІНЧИТИ ТУ КОРОТЕНЬКУ ІСТОРІЮ. Зверніть увагу: там немає закінчення ніякого...
Так що добре, що ви розмістили на гілці про інвестиції в закордонну нерухомість черговий "відосик": у Вас - як ми всі розуміємо - незрозуміло чим все закінчиться.
Питаня відкрите: Португалія по 5, чи Філіппіни по 3...

Імхо, питання закрите: нема ручочок - нема варен"я))))

Тобто нема пашпотру вакцинації, нема ніц, крім хутора на Житомирщіні...
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 20 жов, 2021 11:57

  flyman написав:щось не клеїться в мене легенда


Не "клеїться", тому що НЕ з того починаєте.
akurt
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 20 жов, 2021 20:06

Re: Інвестуємо в нерухомість закордоном

як то кажуть ... ось такі пироги малята)))
Greater Manchester is set to be boosted by 3,000 new tech jobs, the CEO of Manchester City Council has announced.

PwC’s commitment to 1,000 technology jobs in Manchester comes on top of its existing recruitment plan of 3,000 people per year. The company employs about 21,000 people in this country.

https://www.skyscrapercity.com/threads/ ... 12/page-20
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 20 жов, 2021 20:21

і ще...

Manchester rental market report: fewer than 500 apartments remain

Despite scepticism over the amount of new homes entering the market, a report by property manager Urbanbubble shows that the rental market in the central Manchester area is thriving – and breaking records.

Urbanbubble’s report covers Ancoats, Hulme, Ardwick, Strangeways as well as parts of Salford and Trafford – most prominently Central Salford, Old Trafford and Salford Quays. It defines this area as “Manchester”.

Since the start of 2020 more than 9,200 new homes have been built in those areas and most of these residential developments are either at or nearing full occupancy, according to the report. In fact, the report says that only 427 apartments are currently available for rent. It’s the lowest number on record, Urbanbubble said.

Adding to the story of the rental market’s current strength: rents for studio, two- and three-bedroom apartments are at record levels according to the report. Studio and two-bedroom rents increased by 6% over the last three months alone.

The average rent for a studio apartment is £756.90 pcm, an increase of £42.40 pcm over the previous period, according to the report. The average time a rental apartment spent on the market was 45 days. Build-to-rent schemes had even higher average rents, with the average rent of a three-bed apartment listed as £1,999.30 pcm, an improvement of 14% over the previous period.

More than 2,750 lettings occurred in the third quarter of 2021, 10.3% higher than the same period before the pandemic in 2019.

It’s good news for the 16,195 apartments currently under construction in the city and the 1,719 homes submitted for planning permission during the third quarter.

“It’s almost a call to landlords: if you’ve got a spare room or apartment, stick it on,” said Ed Howe, research and insights manager with Urbanbubble – and the author of the report.

Howe said that his research shows that the doomsayers of the area’s rental scene – those who argued there was too much supply coming onto the market – were wrong.

“Everybody thought the market would crash, there would be loads of empty apartments and rents would go to record lows,” Howe said. “But the opposite is happening.”

The report shows “a picture of resilience, strength and record-breaking,” he said.

It also demonstrates an appetite towards moving into the city centre.

”Since the easing of lock-down we have seen a huge spike in demand for high-quality city centre homes,” said Gemma Price, director of residential for Urbanbubble. “We believe this spike originates from pent up demand that has been building throughout lockdown.

“Young professionals are seemingly tired of living out of the city and are returning, in huge numbers, because they want to be near, and involved in, the ‘buzz’ a city has to offer,” she said. “It also appears they want more for their money, more than just a home, customers want a place to socialise, get fit, exercise and entertain.”

Urbanbubble itself is seeing a spike in interest.

“Across our Local Lettings portfolio, a brand of Urbanbubble, we were receiving more than 1000 enquiries per week, hundreds for individual homes, an amount not even the best of us could have predicted,” Price said.

“Our portfolios have gone from having some empty homes, to being fully occupied in a matter of months, leaving us with hundreds of customers looking for the types of homes we manage and let,” she continued. “We are crying out for landlords to bring their investments to us to benefit from our knowledge, obtained through this insights report, and ability to achieve great yields”.

Salboy is seeing similar results, with managing director Simon Ismail reporting that the development company’s recently completed sites are already sold out. Off-plan developments are also “seeing high levels of reservations,” he said.

“People want more from their homes; they need a concierge, places to get their Uber Eats and Amazon deliveries and areas to chat to neighbours and relax,” Ismail said. “They want to live in the middle of things, where life is, and Manchester and Salford are where it’s happening. “

https://www.placenorthwest.co.uk/news/m ... ts-remain/

2 роки тому студію можно було виняйняти за 500-550 фунтів на місяць, наразі від 750...

Я радію 8)
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 20 жов, 2021 20:22

  change_pm написав:як то кажуть ... ось такі пироги малята)))
Greater Manchester is set to be boosted by 3,000 new tech jobs, the CEO of Manchester City Council has announced.

PwC’s commitment to 1,000 technology jobs in Manchester comes on top of its existing recruitment plan of 3,000 people per year. The company employs about 21,000 people in this country.

https://www.skyscrapercity.com/threads/ ... 12/page-20

Ага, не можуть найняти водіїв, а тут тисячі айтішніків :D.
BIGor
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 20 жов, 2021 20:23

ForLiving completes first phase of £53m Dock 5

Residents can now move into the first 121 homes of the Salford scheme, which will ultimately have a total of 394 furnished and unfurnished apartments and townhouses for rent.

The homes sit on 2.8 acres off Ordsall Lane, near the River Irwell. Rents start at £700 per month.

https://www.placenorthwest.co.uk/news/f ... 3m-dock-5/

Як то кажуть - хорошо, Маша )))

700 фунтів за саму маленьку квартиру без меблів... Очень харашо :!: :!:
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 20 жов, 2021 20:25

  BIGor написав:
  change_pm написав:як то кажуть ... ось такі пироги малята)))
Greater Manchester is set to be boosted by 3,000 new tech jobs, the CEO of Manchester City Council has announced.

PwC’s commitment to 1,000 technology jobs in Manchester comes on top of its existing recruitment plan of 3,000 people per year. The company employs about 21,000 people in this country.

https://www.skyscrapercity.com/threads/ ... 12/page-20

Ага, не можуть найняти водіїв, а тут тисячі айтішніків :D.

Нехай візи будуть на кордоні роздавати - тисячі айтішніків з України вистрояться в чергу :mrgreen:
Профіль
1
