Manchester consistently tops the charts for property growth in the UK. It’s one of the most rapidly expanding economies with an increasing number of regeneration schemes, booming student population, high proportion of young professionals and nearly 24,000 active businesses, all working together to generate optimum buy to let investment conditions.





High demand for rental property has arisen as the population surge continues against a lack of available accommodation, allowing developers to offer high rental returns on properties just like Bridgewater Wharf. This ground-breaking apartment scheme also boasts the best prices on the Manchester market which are set to experience major capital growth. According to recent statistics by Cushman & Wakefield, Manchester should expect a monumental rise in property prices of 57% by the end of 2028.