FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation soared to its highest rate on record this month on surging energy costs, likely peaking before a slow decline that will keep it uncomfortably high for much of the next year, data from Eurostat showed on Tuesday.



Consumer price growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to 4.9% in November, by far the highest level in the 25 years since the figure has been compiled, up from 4.1% a month earlier and well ahead of expectations for 4.5%.



Energy prices were up 27% compared with a year earlier as oil prices soared but inflation in services and non-energy industrial goods, a drag on price growth in past years, were both above 2%, suggesting a rapid rise in underlying price pressures.



Although inflation is now more than twice the European Central Bank's 2% target, it is unlikely to trigger any policy action, even if the data make for uncomfortable reading and could trigger political pressure on the ECB to rein in price growth.



The ECB has long argued that the inflation surge is temporary, caused by a range of one-off factors, and will subside over time so policy action now would be counterproductive as it would thwart economic growth just when inflation eases on their own.