Додано: Чет 16 гру, 2021 13:18

According to T24, lawmakers from Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) presented to Parliament a proposal for a new bill calling for increased fines against hoarding of food and other goods, a perfectly natural reaction to idiotic government policies that have resulted in the lira losing 50% of its purchasing power in just the past year!



The eight-article proposal calls for penalties ranging between 100,000 - 2 million liras (approximately $7,000 - $144,000)



Акурт, тарься тушонкой, пока не поздно.