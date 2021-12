Looking ahead, more than a fifth (22%) of households intend to move in the next 18 months as a direct result of the pandemic. This factor paired with the continued lack of supply on the market, will support house price growth through 2022 and create a influx in the Northern rental market.



According to Savills’ 5-year house price forecast, average UK house prices are expected to grow by 13.1%. The highest rate of growth are regions in the North West and Yorkshire and Humber, with both markets expected to grow by 18.8%.



With early predictions for 2022 looking extremely positive, it’s expected that the growth trend in both rents and house prices will continue, creating a highly lucrative property investment market.