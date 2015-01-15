X1 Cheltenham Place
As Manchester continues to attract world-class talent to live and study in the city, a unique style of investment opportunity is emerging, providing secure long-term rental returns.
X1 Cheltenham Place is an exclusive collection of studio apartments split over 14 floors, perfectly designed to accommodate professionals, graduates and students located in a prime city centre location.
Priced from just £119,995, these high-spec apartments exceed expectations for this style of property and are poised to generate consistently strong rental yields.
є один нюанс - ціна невелика і враховуючи інфлец останніх часім, доведеться доплачувати (((