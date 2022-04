Aura is a green oasis in the midst of a city full of energy, offering privacy, peace and quiet, yet just metres away from Lisbon’s most iconic street Avenida da Liberdade, where you’ll find high end lifestyle brands such as Louis Vuitton, Prada and Chanel, alongside luxury grocery stores such as Delidelux.



The development comprises 26 apartments across two blocks, with studios and one beds available, alongside stunning two and three bed duplexes.



Residents can enjoy Lisbon’s sun on the swimming pool, unwind in the tranquillity of the private gardens and patio, and relax with friends in the mini bar, all surrounded with blooming flora.



Apartments here can be secured with just 20% down on contract, and 80% balance on delivery Q1 2024. Enabling buyers to take full advantage of Lisbon’s booming property market and enjoy accumulating equity over construction.