Ринок нерухомості. Ціни на квартири та земельні ділянки, аналітика, прогнози. Купівля та продаж нерухомості, оренда квартир та офісів, пропозиції комерційної нерухомості. Ріелтори та агентства нерухомості в Україні
П'ят 08 кві, 2022 12:02

  change_pm написав:https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/liverpool-john-lennon-airport-issues-23630417
Liverpool John Lennon Airport issues update on Lufthansa's new 5-star route to Dubai

флай, я тобі реально кажу придивись до цього міста.

подивись ціні на зупла:

- від 80 тис фунтів можна взяти житло,
- потяг до Лондуна йде 2 години, ходить кожну годину.
- update! ще багато самого ШРТ в місті, все як ти любиш...
- ще й сенді бітчіз на Айріш сі...
- прямий паром в Дублін - ну, там, Гінес на вихідних попити )))

вище навів данні про нові авіарейси...
шукай спонсора, отримуй візу і чекай відкриття кордонів )))

шпонсора мона буде найти (не думаю, що то велика проблема для нас з тобом), аби випустили з мишолапки
П'ят 08 кві, 2022 12:26

наближаєтсья "свято"

  change_pm написав:
2022 has undoubtedly been an interesting year, with the mainstream media being awash with tales of difficult economic conditions and tight budgets. And yet, the UK property market continues its meteoric climb, delivering both growing prices and demand.

Across the United Kingdom, average prices have been growing steadily, with February delivering national average price growth of 8.1%.

A recent report from Zoopla, one of the largest online property portals, has indicated that by the start of March, UK average house prices reached £245,200, with North West region hosting some of the strongest figures.

Liverpool, in particular, has seen incredible growth, with the city achieving the best result out of the 20 cities tracked in the report, with prices increasing 10.3% year-over-year up to an average of £143,800.

With a 3.2% yearly increase and an average property price of £508,500, London had the slowest annual price growth rate of any area and the second-lowest growth.

"Demand is strongest for family houses, indicating a continued appetite for additional internal and external space," Zoopla, head of research Gráinne Gilmore said.

"But demand is up across nearly all property types, indicating that those thinking of moving are in a strong position to sell."

While the number of new developments launching to market is expected to rise by 5% over the next five-year period, market conditions remain overwhelmingly favourable to sellers, with demand being 65% higher than current supplies.

"The increased economic headwinds, including the rising cost of living and increasing mortgage rates, means property price growth may start to moderate as we move through the second half of 2022," Ms Gilmore wrote.

"Given the uptick in new listings of homes for sale, there is now a wider choice of homes for movers and all buyers," Ms Gilmore added.

With city-centre property still leading the way in terms of online enquires for new build accommodation, it’s clear that developers are like to struggle long into 2023.

твій любімчик: наближаєтсья "свято"
П'ят 08 кві, 2022 12:55

Re: Інвестуємо в нерухомість закордоном

може хто підкаже, чи можна в Польщі збирати в паньских лісах сухостій?
П'ят 08 кві, 2022 18:58

  flyman написав:може хто підкаже, чи можна в Польщі збирати в паньских лісах сухостій?

енто, як його, флай, тутау не ДОУ - тутай не модна так покривати усіх...зразу бан (((

аяаяайяай, убілі ... убілі...

ти це як його, на ДОУ фігач усіх, а тутай більш виважено - тутай треба мати завши зуясок...

може оно вото треба буде підвал з с/у шукати зі шторкум, а у тебей є...

панімаїш?
П'ят 08 кві, 2022 19:03

  flyman написав:може хто підкаже, чи можна в Польщі збирати в паньских лісах сухостій?

Така пропозиція тебе влаштує? (реклама мені підсвітилась)
Зображення
П'ят 08 кві, 2022 19:08

  BIGor написав:
  flyman написав:може хто підкаже, чи можна в Польщі збирати в паньских лісах сухостій?

Така пропозиція тебе влаштує? (реклама мені підсвітилась)
Зображення

друже BIGor, я перекладу, що він мав на увазі - чи можна збирати в польському лисі "павші" древа і гріти ними грубу в підвалі Щеціна?

Ото було питання флая...

пісі. якщо ти чув, BIGor, то кажуть, що гриби і інші корисні безкоштовні для вільнолюдя ніштякі в неньці, не можна збирати в лісах в німців і інших закордоників...
тому таке й питання...
П'ят 08 кві, 2022 19:13

Re: Інвестуємо в нерухомість закордоном

  change_pm написав:друже BIGor, я перекладу, що він мав на увазі - чи можна збирати в польському лисі "павші" древа і гріти ними грубу в підвалі Щеціна?

Ото було питання флая...

пісі. якщо ти чув, BIGor, то кажуть, що гриби і інші корисні безкоштовні для вільнолюдя ніштякі в неньці, не можна збирати в лісах в німців і інших закордоників...
тому таке й питання...

Та на особистих 12 га може робити що хоче під Любіном.
П'ят 08 кві, 2022 19:24

  BIGor написав:
  change_pm написав:друже BIGor, я перекладу, що він мав на увазі - чи можна збирати в польському лисі "павші" древа і гріти ними грубу в підвалі Щеціна?

Ото було питання флая...

пісі. якщо ти чув, BIGor, то кажуть, що гриби і інші корисні безкоштовні для вільнолюдя ніштякі в неньці, не можна збирати в лісах в німців і інших закордоників...
тому таке й питання...

Та на особистих 12 га може робити що хоче під Любіном.

12 га? я думаю мова йде про максимум 12 соток...

і цей, Любін дуже близько до Сувалок - треба якнайдалі...

Ось, Ліверпуль достатньо далеко, якщо не достатньо то Ванкувер у поміч )))
