Alphabet Inc's Google said on Wednesday it plans to invest about $9.5 billion across its U.S. offices and data centers this year, up from $7 billion last year.



Google said the investment will create at least 12,000 full-time jobs in 2022 and focus on data centers in several states including Nevada, Nebraska and Virginia.



The company will open a new office in Atlanta this year, and expand its data center in Storey County, Nevada, it added.