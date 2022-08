n 2018, there were 6.5 million immigrants living in France—9.7% of the total population (of 67 million). 4.1 million were foreign nationals and 2.4 million, or 37%, had acquired French citizenship.



The composition of the immigrant population in France is changing. The proportion of immigrants born in Spain or Italy who came to France long ago and are now in old age is continuously falling, while immigrants born in North Africa, who are younger and came more recently, now make up a considerable share of the immigrant population. In 2018, 13% of immigrants in France were born in Algeria; 11.9% in Morocco; 9.2% in Portugal; 4.4% in Tunisia; 4.3% in Italy; 3.8% in Turkey; and 3.7% in Spain.