Being one of the top 20 visited cities in the World, Istanbul is a popular choice with investors far and wide. Real estate prices in the city have doubled over the last ten years and with its young rental population makes for an excellent place to invest for consistent income and capital growth.



Comprising of 128 fully furnished apartments, Colony Istanbul offers hotel-style facilities as part of a fully managed studio apartment community with all bills included. Owners can live in their apartment or put it into the rental program to deliver a fully managed, year round rental returns.



The location of Colony cannot be beaten being on the European side of the city in a central, vibrant and modern area. Central Kagithane is attracting huge investment right now due to its transport links and proximity to shopping malls, hospitals and international schooling (there are 38 university institutions in the city).



The project is well under construction being ready Q4 2023. Owners own the freehold interest of their apartment along with a relative share of the 5500sqm of communal space, which is an asset in itself.



Fully furnished studio apartments start at only 243,000 usd.