від €280000Portugal Golden Visa Investment OptionsTo be eligible for a Golden Visa in Portugal, you must make one of the following investments:Purchase a property worth at least €500,000. If you purchase in a low-density area, the investment amount is €400,000.Invest €350,000 in a property in a Portuguese urban regeneration area. If you invest in a low-density area, the investment amount is €280,000. The project should qualify for investment by the Portuguese Immigration and Borders Service – SEF.Invest at least €350,000 in a qualifying Investment Fund. The investment options are regulated by the Portuguese CMVM (Securities Market Commission), and usually include venture capital investment in real estate or start-up tech companies.Make a capital transfer of at least €1 million in a Portuguese bank account.Purchase company shares worth at least €1 million.Invest at least €1 million in a company.Create at least ten jobs for Portuguese nationals.Invest at least €350,000 for the creation of a commercial company or to reinforce the share capital of a commercial company, through which you create at least five full-time jobs.Make a capital transfer of at least €350,000 for research activities in science or technology by either public or private scientific research institutions.Make a capital transfer of at least €250,000 to support the arts or reconstruction of national heritage.