Буде проблема. Пов"язана з тим, що Ви не оформили вчасно Право власності на квартиру (ТАРУ). На сьогодні у зв"яку з прийнятими в Туреччині послідовними діями: - якщо нерухомість куплена до 01.07.2022 року - немає ніяких обмежень. - якщо куплена в період з 01.07.22 по 15.10.2023 року - то ВНП можна оформити, якщо за Актом оцінки нерухомість вартує 75000+ доларів. - якщо Право власності отримано 16.10.2023 і далі - то Кадастрова вартість повинна бути 200000+ доларів.
Рівно рік тому на цій гілці я писав, що на ринок нерухомості Анталії зайшов український бізнес. Хлопці з грошима. Повідомлення пройшло непоміченим. Це правильно: гроші люблять тишу… Певний період… Тиша пройшла. Відбулася презентація грандіозного проєкту на тему «Море для тих, у кого неміряно бабла». Українці рулять! Такого шоу не було навіть тоді, коли на ринок нерухомості Анталії зайшла Швейцарія (країна бідна та без фантазій). Зустрічайте і зверніть увагу на назву: https://desire-antalya.com/
Цікаво реально: наш український - мабуть відомий форумчанам - «ЖитлоБуд». Сайт виглядає непогано (наші ІТ-ники старалися) з досить непоганим текстом - і що цікаво, все правда: TOP 10 Among the top 10 most visited cities in the world. X2 Antalya's population has doubled in the last 15 years and continues to grow rapidly. 13,5 MLN More than 13,5 million tourists visited Antalya in 2022 and this number will only increase. EUROPE & CIS Close proximity to Europe and CIS countries, which makes it possible to travel as well as attend business events enjoying life by the sea. NEW AIRPORT New airport terminal that will increase the number of direct flights and become one of the hubs along with Istanbul. HIGH SEASON High season 6-7 months a year, in other months the temperature rarely drops below 15 degrees. INVESTMENT AND FACILITATED SYSTEM OF KYC Attractive terms of investment and facilitated system of KYC (origin of client's funds, opening an account in the bank, and the establishment of funds).
