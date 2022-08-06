RSS
Finance.UA
Наш Telegram канал
Онлайн страхування
Головна Учасники Пошук FAQ Правила Зворотній зв'язок
Форуми
/
Персональні Фінанси
/
Ринок нерухомості
/
Інвестуємо в
нерухомість закордоном

Інвестуємо в нерухомість закордоном
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Ринок нерухомості. Ціни на квартири та земельні ділянки, аналітика, прогнози. Купівля та продаж нерухомості, оренда квартир та офісів, пропозиції комерційної нерухомості. Ріелтори та агентства нерухомості в Україні
  #<1 ... 807808809810
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 30 лис, 2023 10:03

Буде проблема.
Пов"язана з тим, що Ви не оформили вчасно Право власності на квартиру (ТАРУ).
На сьогодні у зв"яку з прийнятими в Туреччині послідовними діями:
- якщо нерухомість куплена до 01.07.2022 року - немає ніяких обмежень.
- якщо куплена в період з 01.07.22 по 15.10.2023 року - то ВНП можна оформити, якщо за Актом оцінки нерухомість вартує 75000+ доларів.
- якщо Право власності отримано 16.10.2023 і далі - то Кадастрова вартість повинна бути 200000+ доларів.
akurt
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 8768
З нами з: 12.02.09
Подякував: 3393 раз.
Подякували: 1188 раз.
 
Профіль
2
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 02 гру, 2023 05:03

Рівно рік тому на цій гілці я писав, що на ринок нерухомості Анталії зайшов український бізнес.
Хлопці з грошима.
Повідомлення пройшло непоміченим.
Це правильно: гроші люблять тишу…
Певний період…
Тиша пройшла.
Відбулася презентація грандіозного проєкту на тему «Море для тих, у кого неміряно бабла».
Українці рулять! Такого шоу не було навіть тоді, коли на ринок нерухомості Анталії зайшла Швейцарія (країна бідна та без фантазій).
Зустрічайте і зверніть увагу на назву:
https://desire-antalya.com/
akurt
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 8768
З нами з: 12.02.09
Подякував: 3393 раз.
Подякували: 1188 раз.
 
Профіль
2
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 02 гру, 2023 06:10

Цікаво реально: наш український - мабуть відомий форумчанам - «ЖитлоБуд».
Сайт виглядає непогано (наші ІТ-ники старалися) з досить непоганим текстом - і що цікаво, все правда:
TOP 10
Among the top 10 most visited cities in the world.
X2
Antalya's population has doubled in the last 15 years and continues to grow rapidly.
13,5 MLN
More than 13,5 million tourists visited Antalya in 2022 and this number will only increase.
EUROPE & CIS
Close proximity to Europe and CIS countries, which makes it possible to travel as well as attend business events enjoying life by the sea.
NEW AIRPORT
New airport terminal that will increase the number of direct flights and become one of the hubs along with Istanbul.
HIGH SEASON
High season 6-7 months a year, in other months the temperature rarely drops below 15 degrees.
INVESTMENT AND FACILITATED SYSTEM OF KYC
Attractive terms of investment and facilitated system of KYC (origin of client's funds, opening an account in the bank, and the establishment of funds).
akurt
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 8768
З нами з: 12.02.09
Подякував: 3393 раз.
Подякували: 1188 раз.
 
Профіль
2
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 02 гру, 2023 13:48

  akurt написав:Цікаво реально: наш український - мабуть відомий форумчанам - «ЖитлоБуд».
Сайт виглядає непогано (наші ІТ-ники старалися) з досить непоганим текстом - і що цікаво, все правда:
TOP 10
Among the top 10 most visited cities in the world.
X2
Antalya's population has doubled in the last 15 years and continues to grow rapidly.
13,5 MLN
More than 13,5 million tourists visited Antalya in 2022 and this number will only increase.
EUROPE & CIS
Close proximity to Europe and CIS countries, which makes it possible to travel as well as attend business events enjoying life by the sea.
NEW AIRPORT
New airport terminal that will increase the number of direct flights and become one of the hubs along with Istanbul.
HIGH SEASON
High season 6-7 months a year, in other months the temperature rarely drops below 15 degrees.
INVESTMENT AND FACILITATED SYSTEM OF KYC
Attractive terms of investment and facilitated system of KYC (origin of client's funds, opening an account in the bank, and the establishment of funds).

Цікаво, там є і українська версія https://desire-antalya.com/uk/. Не хочуть відбудовувати Україну на жаль.
BIGor
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 8396
З нами з: 19.09.10
Подякував: 1273 раз.
Подякували: 1690 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 02 гру, 2023 13:50

Re: Інвестуємо в нерухомість закордоном

Кому цікаво - квартира колишніх (а може і теперішніх) паризьких багатіїв
BIGor
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 8396
З нами з: 19.09.10
Подякував: 1273 раз.
Подякували: 1690 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 02 гру, 2023 15:13

  BIGor написав:Цікаво, там є і українська версія https://desire-antalya.com/uk/. Не хочуть відбудовувати Україну на жаль.

Пане BIGor - Ви маєте рацію.
При цьому я НЕ все розказую, що знаю.
Так це я ще НЕ все знаю...
akurt
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 8768
З нами з: 12.02.09
Подякував: 3393 раз.
Подякували: 1188 раз.
 
Профіль
2
  #<1 ... 807808809810
Форум:
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Зараз переглядають цей форум: flyman і 2 гостей
Модератори: Faceless, Ірина_, Модератор

Схожі теми
Теми
 Відповіді Перегляди Останнє
Купуємо для здачі в ОРЕНДУ Львівську Нерухомість! 1 ... 988, 989, 990
Долярчик » Сер 17 січ, 2018 13:21
9898 6175488
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
П'ят 01 гру, 2023 13:02
roberto dark
Для тих хто знімає та здає житлову нерухомість у Києві 1 ... 2433, 2434, 2435
rjkz » П'ят 16 сер, 2013 19:52
24345 16351024
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Нед 26 лис, 2023 08:32
cherchiltank
Ціни на нерухомість Одеси. Які перспективи?
elvirakirilenko90 » Суб 06 сер, 2022 14:52
6 374837
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Сер 10 сер, 2022 14:45
Bolt

Видалити встановлені форумом файли cookie
Зараз обговорюється
Sportbank (3003)
02.12.2023 14:31
Все материалы
Топ
відповідей
Топ
користувачів
Топ новини
реклама
Реклама

Форуми Finance.ua


Finance.ua


При використанні матеріалів даної сторінки посилання на FINANCE.UA обов'язкове,
для інтернет-видань - гіперпосилання, не закрите для індексації пошуковими системами.
Copyright © 2000-2011 Файненс.ЮА. Конфіденційність.
Powered by phpBB.