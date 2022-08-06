Додано: Суб 02 гру, 2023 06:10

Цікаво реально: наш український - мабуть відомий форумчанам - «ЖитлоБуд».

Сайт виглядає непогано (наші ІТ-ники старалися) з досить непоганим текстом - і що цікаво, все правда:

TOP 10

Among the top 10 most visited cities in the world.

X2

Antalya's population has doubled in the last 15 years and continues to grow rapidly.

13,5 MLN

More than 13,5 million tourists visited Antalya in 2022 and this number will only increase.

EUROPE & CIS

Close proximity to Europe and CIS countries, which makes it possible to travel as well as attend business events enjoying life by the sea.

NEW AIRPORT

New airport terminal that will increase the number of direct flights and become one of the hubs along with Istanbul.

HIGH SEASON

High season 6-7 months a year, in other months the temperature rarely drops below 15 degrees.

INVESTMENT AND FACILITATED SYSTEM OF KYC

Attractive terms of investment and facilitated system of KYC (origin of client's funds, opening an account in the bank, and the establishment of funds).