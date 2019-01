Windows 10 позбавить користувачів 7 ГБ дискового простору

So today we will be having a look at the top CAD software available for Linux. Let’s dive right in.....FreeCAD is an excellent option which is both free (beer and speech) and open source. FreeCAD is built with keeping mechanical engineering and product design as target purpose. FreeCAD is multiplatform and is available on Windows, Mac OS X+ along with Linux.

You’re used to working on AutoCAD, then DraftSight would be the perfect alternative for you.



DraftSight is a great CAD tool available on Linux. It has a rather similar workflow to AutoCAD, which makes migrating easier. It even provides a similar look and feel. DrafSight is also compatible with the .dwg file format of AutoCAD.