"Укравтодор" ініціює жорсткі обмеження на допустиму вагу...

Quality of roads



In your country, how is the quality (extensiveness and condition) of road infrastructure [1 = extremely poor—among the worst in the world; 7 = extremly good—among the best in the world]



1 United Arab Emirates 6.4 0.00% from best

2 Singapore 6.3 0.34% from best

3 Switzerland 6.3 0.61% from best

4 Hong Kong SAR 6.2 2.53% from best

5 Netherlands 6.1 3.64% from best

6 Japan 6.1 4.08% from best

7 France 6.0 4.99% from best

8 Portugal 6.0 5.51% from best

9 Austria 6.0 6.49% from best

10 United States 5.7 9.96% from best

...

130 Ukraine 2.4 61.61% from best

131 Paraguay 2.4 62.74% from best

132 Yemen 2.3 63.60% from best

133 Guinea 2.2 64.72% from best

134 Madagascar 2.2 65.97% from best

135 Haiti 2.1 67.65% from best

136 Congo, Democratic Rep. 2.1 67.68% from best

137 Mauritania 2.0 68.44% from best