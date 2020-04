Додано: Нед 12 кві, 2020 14:59

ECB vice-president says eurozone economy could shrink 10%



Martin Arnold in Frankfurt



Luis de Guindos, vice-president of the European Central Bank, has said a full economic recovery in the region will not happen until next year and even then is unlikely to make up for the hit from the coronavirus crisis.



Europe is likely to suffer a more severe recession than the global economy, Mr de Guindos warned in an interview with La Vanguardia in Spain, predicting that if the coronavirus lockdown lasted three months the eurozone economy would shrink by about 10 per cent.



Если еврозона упадёт на 10%, то что ждет украину? и цены на недвигу?



зы. это был риторический вопрос

