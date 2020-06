БОЕ думає знизити ставку до негатиних значень і ведуться початкові розмови про -0.5%, а також вже лунають думки по -3% -4%, як ставка, яка може змінити все.



Could interest rates in the UK go negative, as in the Eurozone, Switzerland, Japan, Sweden and Denmark?

With the next interest rate decision due from the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee on 18 June, the debate has gained fresh impetus, due chiefly to two developments.

"The issue with the first, -0.5%, is it might do some good but it's really not a very big deal compared with what the economy is going to face. -3%, -4%, would be absolutely game-changing and, if it worked, would be incredibly helpful - but no-one can have the faintest idea whether it would work.