Додано: Суб 12 вер, 2020 11:43

Manhattan had 15,000 empty apartments in August -- a new record

The number of vacant apartments in Manhattan climbed to a record 15,025 in August, as the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued to prompt more people to leave the city.The borough's vacancy rate rose above 5% for the first time, according to a report from real estate firm Douglas Elliman and appraiser Miller Samuel. It was the highest level in the report's 14-year history, during which Manhattan's vacancy rate has fluctuated between 1.5% and 2.5%. Over the past four months, the rate has made a steady and steep rise hitting a record each month.As a result, there were 24% fewer leases signed in August than a year ago, with a 166% increase in listings available to rent. And the median rent for all apartments, at $3,363 a month, was 4% lower than a year ago.The median rent for luxury apartments, or the top 10% of apartments by price, was $7,995 in August, down only 0.1% from last year. The lowest tier, with a median rent of $2,250, saw the biggest drop from last year, down 6.3%.But space is still at a premium. In both Brooklyn and Manhattan there is at leastIn Brooklyn, the median rent for a two-bedroom, $3,447, rose by 4.5% from a year ago. In Manhattan the median rent for a two-bedroom apartment, $4,379, is up 7.4% from last year.