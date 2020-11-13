RSS
Finance.UA
Домашні фінанси
Міняйло
Головна Учасники Пошук FAQ Правила Зворотній зв'язок
Форуми
/
Персональні Фінанси
/
Ринок нерухомості
/
Когда начнется обвал нереальных
цен на жилье в Киеве?

Когда начнется обвал нереальных цен на жилье в Киеве?
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Ринок нерухомості. Ціни на квартири та земельні ділянки, аналітика, прогнози. Купівля та продаж нерухомості, оренда квартир та офісів, пропозиції комерційної нерухомості. Ріелтори та агентства нерухомості в Україні
  #<1 ... 5590559155925593>

Як зміняться ціни на нерухомість за 2020 рік (дол екв)?

Когда начнется обвал нереальных цен на жилье в Киеве? 4.2 5 206
зростуть більш як на 10%
5%
11
зростуть, але не більше 10%
4%
9
приблизно не зміняться
20%
42
знизяться в межах 10%
26%
54
знизяться на 10-25%
27%
56
знизяться на 25%-50%
11%
23
знизяться більше, ніж на 50%
5%
11
Всього голосів : 206
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 14 лис, 2020 00:47

Можно на радость Флаю устроить массовый панический исход заробитчан из Тернополя, а то они зажрались и цены лупят выше Ирпеня
Grand Touring
 
Повідомлень: 410
З нами з: 23.03.20
Подякував: 97 раз.
Подякували: 162 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 14 лис, 2020 01:03

Re: Когда начнется обвал нереальных цен на жилье в Киеве?

Города Украины готовятся к КВД. Очень боятся что кого-то будут "бить не по паспорту": https://www.facebook.com/10000215718308 ... 517887887/

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_ ... 8254436734
airmax78
 
Повідомлень: 36621
З нами з: 25.10.12
Подякував: 886 раз.
Подякували: 4359 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 14 лис, 2020 04:33

  airmax78 написав:
  hume написав:https://www.the-village.com.ua/village/city/city-news/304085-budinok-monstr-na-podoli-sud-zobov-yazav-dabi-viznati-budivnitstvo-zavershenim

ПЦ. Нужно лишить суды возможности принимать решения по вводу чего бы то ни было в эксплуатацию, вплоть до собачьей конуры или скворечника, раз и навсегда.
Пдрсы.
Утім 2013 року в дозвіл на будівництво внесли поправку, згідно з якою поверховість збільшилася до 12.

Почему не пишут кто внес поправку? У этого ж пдрса/ов есть имя, фамилия, отчество. Почему герои остаются безымянными? Удивляюсь как еще не написали "було внесено поправку".


"Есть, сынок, такое слово - Родина" :mrgreen: (из анекдота про 2-х червяков)
rjkz
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 11439
З нами з: 31.01.12
Подякував: 5293 раз.
Подякували: 2818 раз.
 
Профіль
2
1
1
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 14 лис, 2020 05:32

  Libo написав:Fueled by coronavirus pandemic, home prices surge across US: report

Median price for a single-family house in the U.S. jumped to $313,500 in the third quarter

Home prices across the country continue to rise through the roof during the coronavirus pandemic.

The median price for a single-family house in the U.S. jumped to $313,500 in the third quarter, a 12% increase compared with the price last year, the National Association of Realtors found in a report Friday.

The median prices of single-family homes skyrocketed from last year in 181 metro areas, with 65% experiencing price hikes in the double digits, the report said. And Americans would have to spend $1,059 for a monthly mortgage payment and must bring in $50,819 a year to be able to afford it.

Home prices in the West saw the most substantial home price jumps, up 13.7%, with home prices surging in the Northeast not far behind at 13.3%, according to the report. Median home prices in the South saw an 11.4% increase and prices jumped 11.1% in the Midwest.

Parts of the countries with the most significant increase in home prices included Bridgeport, Connecticut, with home prices surging 27.3% in the third quarter; Crestview, Florida (up 27.1%); Pittsfield, Massachusetts (up 26.9%); Kingston, New York (up 21.5%); and Atlantic City, New Jersey (up 21.5%).

Record low mortgage rates are driving up demand faster than the supply of listings in the U.S. with many Americans moving out of cities to the suburbs while working from home during the pandemic. And more consumers may continue to do so with the number of COVID-19 cases increasing.

A 30-year fixed-rate mortgage currently stands at 2.84% for the week ending Nov. 12, that's up from 2.78% last week and a decrease from a year earlier when rates were 3.75%, according to Freddie Mac.

https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/h ... s-pandemic


И?
rjkz
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 11439
З нами з: 31.01.12
Подякував: 5293 раз.
Подякували: 2818 раз.
 
Профіль
2
1
1
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 14 лис, 2020 05:35

  zРадио написав:
  Vlad442 написав: Вы хорошо гуглите, но с построением моделей и анализом есть проблемы, которые накладываются на отсутствие самокритики и психологической устойчивости.


Вы ни одну проблему не выявили, ни на одну слабость не указали, ни одно утверждение не опровергли - это и есть, Влад, попытка обмазать оппонента говном. Но она неудачная. Хотите поспорить с моими моделями - спорьте. А строить из себя доктора околовсяческих наук не стоит


Хочу обратить Ваше внимание, что в споре Влад ведет себя намного сдержанней.
rjkz
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 11439
З нами з: 31.01.12
Подякував: 5293 раз.
Подякували: 2818 раз.
 
Профіль
2
1
1
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 14 лис, 2020 08:36

  rjkz написав:Хочу обратить Ваше внимание, что в споре Влад ведет себя намного сдержанней.

Это уже давно все заметили. Пытались ззззраде сделать замечание, но сигналы уходят в пустоту.

ПС
Так и не понял, что же подешевело на кржн по словам радио, но наверное где-то что-то дешевеет.
hume
 
Повідомлень: 6812
З нами з: 27.12.12
Подякував: 701 раз.
Подякували: 1163 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 14 лис, 2020 09:12

Re: Когда начнется обвал нереальных цен на жилье в Киеве?

Щас рынок остановится. А это намного хуже дешевея или дорожая.
prosecutor
 
Повідомлень: 237
З нами з: 29.04.17
Подякував: 0 раз.
Подякували: 46 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 14 лис, 2020 09:21

  Vlad442 написав:
  Libo написав:Home prices across the country continue to rise through the roof during the coronavirus pandemic.

The median price for a single-family house in the U.S. jumped to $313,500 in the third quarter, a 12% increase compared with the price last year, the National Association of Realtors found in a report Friday.

Неожиданно.
Значит Украина не "идет своим путем", а движется в русле мировых тенденций.

Интересно, сколько в Киеве людей живут в single-family house? 0.001% или 0.002%?
BIGor
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 4018
З нами з: 19.09.10
Подякував: 670 раз.
Подякували: 861 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 14 лис, 2020 09:21

  prosecutor написав:Щас рынок остановится. А это намного хуже дешевея или дорожая.

Почему он остановится, спам-риелторы на малую родину уедут?
Grand Touring
 
Повідомлень: 410
З нами з: 23.03.20
Подякував: 97 раз.
Подякували: 162 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 14 лис, 2020 09:24

  Grand Touring написав:Флаю на заметку https://vm.tiktok.com/ZSVmGL14/

А можете кидать с цитатой из новости? Стрёмный ресурс, что бы на него заходить.
BIGor
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 4018
З нами з: 19.09.10
Подякував: 670 раз.
Подякували: 861 раз.
 
Профіль
1
  #<1 ... 5590559155925593>
Форум:
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Зараз переглядають цей форум: akurt, antey1969, BIGor, ol_zy і 4 гостей
Модератори: Faceless, ТупУм, Ірина_, Модератор

Схожі теми
Теми
 Відповіді Перегляди Останнє
Для тех кто снимает и сдает жилую недвижимость в Киеве - обм 1 ... 1953, 1954, 1955
rjkz » П'ят 16 сер, 2013 18:52
19541 3260828
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
П'ят 13 лис, 2020 13:53
Frant
Срочный выкуп квартиры, дома в Киеве. Продажа квартиры, дома
UniGroup » П'ят 19 жов, 2018 09:42
8 20052
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Сер 04 лис, 2020 12:12
Долярчик
Дешевая недвижимость 30 000 $ когда и что лучше брать? 1 ... 11, 12, 13
Anonymous » Суб 05 тра, 2012 22:19
129 230413
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Сер 30 вер, 2020 11:45
Долярчик

Видалити встановлені форумом файли cookie
Зараз обговорюється
Все материалы
Топ
відповідей
Топ
користувачів
В контексті FINANCE.UA
Топ новини
Реклама

Форуми Finance.ua


Finance.ua


При використанні матеріалів даної сторінки посилання на FINANCE.UA обов'язкове,
для інтернет-видань - гіперпосилання, не закрите для індексації пошуковими системами.
Copyright © 2000-2011 Файненс.ЮА. Конфіденційність.
Powered by phpBB.