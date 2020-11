Додано: Нед 22 лис, 2020 23:20

House prices in the UK hit an all-time high in September, continuing a surge that has taken many experts by surprise as the country grapples with the economic fallout of coronavirus.Nationwide, the building society, said on Wednesday that average prices increased 0.9 per cent between August and September, putting them 5 per cent higher than at the same time last year.“The rebound reflects a number of factors. Pent-up demand is coming through, with decisions taken to move before lockdown now progressing. The stamp duty holiday is adding to momentum by bringing purchases forward. Behavioural shifts may also be boosting activity as people reassess their housing needs and preferences as a result of life in lockdown,” said Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist.Prices have risen in line with demand, which was released when lockdown restrictions eased in May. Mortgage approvals for home purchases hit 84,700 in August, the highest level since 2007 and well above the 66,300 approved in July, according to Bank of England data published on Tuesday.But the headline price growth obscures an increasingly divided market. “These averages are useful for macroeconomic analysis but for your average homeowner, it’s what’s happening locally that matters,” said Richard Donnell, head of research at property portal Zoopla.“There’s thousands of housing markets out there, each with their own distinct trend, and there’s parts of the country where the market remains weak.”An analysis by Zoopla published this week found that first-time buyers were being squeezed out of the market, as access to the high loan-to-value mortgages on which many rely is restricted.Поэтому и у нас растут.