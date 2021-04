Додано: Суб 24 кві, 2021 17:26

U.S. home sales increase nearly 21% for March amid continued seller's market

Движуха продолжается.Лучше хаза в руках, чем бумага под бездомным матрасом.The U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development on Friday reported aof new single-family houses at a seasonally adjusted annual rate ofup from 846,000 in February. Home sales skyrocketed 66.8% above the March 2020 estimate of 612,000 home sales when the pandemic first hit, according to the data.Buyers continue to heat up the real estate market across the country amid low housing inventory with home prices continuing to surge. The median sales price of new houses sold in March 2021 was $330,800, and the average sales price wasin January, Census Bureau data shows.