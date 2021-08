Додано: Вів 31 сер, 2021 17:03

to build 1.4 million homes over the next four years.

to ban blind bidding.

Outlawing such bidding would help "crack down on predatory speculators"

Canada desperately needs affordable homes. Revamping the homebuying process might be the key, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Home prices in Canada surged 22% over the past year, and the median home price sits at a record high, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association. Material shortages and soaring construction costs also place the country in a bleak supply shortage.The government is taking a multipronged approach to address the problem. On the supply front, Trudeau rolled out a plan last week that aimsYet the prime minister's plans for accessible homebuying are perhaps more ambitious.For one, Trudeau seeksIn that process, bidders can see the asking price of the home, but not what other prospective buyers bid. It's been criticized as a way for sellers to pad prices.and make for a fairer market, Trudeau said in an August 24 speech.