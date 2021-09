Додано: Вів 14 вер, 2021 05:10

8.3%.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices

5.4%

The survey comes in light of a new Labor Department report released last week, which showed that inflation at the wholesale level surged at the highest known level since August 2010. The producer price index, which measures inflationary pressures before they reach consumers, climbed 0.7% last month to, so-called core inflation jumpedin July compared to the previous year. Still, month-over-month, the consumer price index climbed 0.3% in July – well below June's increase of 0.9%, a sign that inflation could be plateauing.Inflation has accelerated as the economy recovers from last year's brief, but extremely severe, recession.Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has largely attributed the spike in consumer prices to pandemic-induced disruptions in the supply chain, a shortage of workers that's pushed wages higher and a wave of pent-up consumers flush with stimulus cash. Still, he's maintained the rise in inflation is likely "transitory" and has warned about the dangers of the Federal Reserve acting superfluously to lower the benchmark federal funds rate.