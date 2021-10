Сhinese developer Fantasia Holdings Group Co. missed a dollar bond deadline, adding to broader strains among the nation’s heavily leveraged property firms in the wake of the China Evergrande Group crisis.



Fantasia hasn’t repaid a $205.7 million bond due Monday, according to a company statement late in the day. Separate notes from the builder due in December had tumbled nearly 30 cents earlier Monday, amid mounting concern about its capacity to service debts even in the short term