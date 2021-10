zРадио написав:

Undervalued

Overvalued

Дуров издевается над гурами КРЖН, называя переоцененными и большие города, и покупку недвижимости. Интересно, заикнется какой-нибудь "практик", что мыслит более прогрессивно (масштабно, долгосрочно), чем Дуров, или хватит ума промолчать?[quote]As I am turning 37, I put together a list of 3 undervalued and 7 overvalued things in life.1. Sleep. Sleep gives a boost to immunity, creativity and psychological well-being.2. Nature. Nature is the environment that we are biologically designed to feel good in.3. Solitude. Being alone offers the freedom to make spiritual and intellectual breakthroughs.. Big cities are sources of pollution, crime and noise. It's good to have access to their resources, but advisable to live outside their borders.2. Restaurants. Restaurants offer the slowest and least efficient way to eat. Cooking at home allows for healthier diets and more control over ingredients.3. Hot weather. Sunny weather can bring about not only a lax attitude, but also a risk of cancer and faster aging. Colder temperatures, on the contrary, clarify spirit, body and mind.4. Fashion. The endless quest to conform with the ever-changing trends is expensive and unnecessary. Focusing on comfortable clothes makes life simpler and frees space for things that matter.. Buying real estate often limits one's choices and is a questionable investment. Renting gives more freedom to move and explore different locations.6. Social media. The incessant flow of junk cluttering our minds from social media decreases our happiness and creativity. Disconnecting from these internet services is the best thing we can do on any given day.7. Celebrity advice. Famous people often give unwarranted advice outside their fields of expertise. For all important things in life, it's best to rely on hard science and expert opinion