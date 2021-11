Додано: Сер 10 лис, 2021 20:34

Berlin, 2021.11.10CHINA EVERGRANDE GroupChina Evergrande Group today again defaulted on interest payments to international investors. DMSA itself is invested in these bonds and has not received any interest payments until today's end of the grace period. Now DMSA is preparing bankruptcy proceedings against Evergrande and calls on all bond investors to join it