See below for the full list of the top 10 industries in which billionaires made their fortunes.



Top 10 Industries for 2019:



1. Finance & Investments

306 billionaires

14% of the list



2. Fashion & Retail

230 billionaires

11% of the list



3. Real Estate

223 billionaires

10% of the list



4. Technology

214 billionaires

10% of the list



5. Manufacturing

188 billionaires

9% of the list



6. Diversified

188 billionaires

9% of the list



7. Food & Beverage

171 billionaires

8% of the list



8. Healthcare

135 billionaires

6% of the list



9. Energy

85 billionaires

4% of the list



10. Media & Entertainment

71 billionaires

3% of the list