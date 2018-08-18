vikapavl написав:

dont have Cyrillic keyboard but have some info to share, so hope everybody here gets english. I spoke with a colleague of mine from Kyiv, his rent price went up recently 15%. He invested into new construction - the building is around KPI and is ready from inside but really no movement to get it finished paperwork wise after the war started. I rent out my own property in Kyiv at the price in UAH as was before the war. The parkings I own are not in demand( so its a burden at the moment(