Когда начнется обвал нереальных
цен на жилье в Киеве?

Когда начнется обвал нереальных цен на жилье в Киеве?
Ринок нерухомості.
Який рівень цін на КРЖН очікуєте на кінець 2022р (індекс "Бомбера", середнє значення медіанної ціни в дол для новобуду і вторинки)

Когда начнется обвал нереальных цен на жилье в Киеве? 4.3 5 211
1. Не вище 900
25%
53
2. 901 - 1050
6%
12
3. 1050 - 1200
12%
26
4. 1201 - 1300
10%
21
5. 1301 - 1400
11%
24
6. 1401 - 1500
12%
25
7. 1501 - 1650
9%
20
8. 1651 - 1800
4%
9
9. Більше 1800
10%
21
Всього голосів : 211
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 19 тра, 2022 20:42

_hunter i see it is sarcasm. Yet the info I provide is credible. do whatever you want with it. if you laugh I am happy)...there is a lot of info at the moment, and I personally would appreciate some trustworthy and up-to-date
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 19 тра, 2022 20:45

200% годовых прибыли когда?
2
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 19 тра, 2022 21:45

  vikapavl написав:dont have Cyrillic keyboard but have some info to share, so hope everybody here gets english. I spoke with a colleague of mine from Kyiv, his rent price went up recently 15%. He invested into new construction - the building is around KPI and is ready from inside but really no movement to get it finished paperwork wise after the war started. I rent out my own property in Kyiv at the price in UAH as was before the war. The parkings I own are not in demand( so its a burden at the moment(


good time to learn blind typing
