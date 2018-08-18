|
Когда начнется обвал нереальных цен на жилье в Киеве?
Додано: Чет 19 тра, 2022 20:42
_hunter i see it is sarcasm. Yet the info I provide is credible. do whatever you want with it. if you laugh I am happy)...there is a lot of info at the moment, and I personally would appreciate some trustworthy and up-to-date
Додано: Чет 19 тра, 2022 20:45
200% годовых прибыли когда?
2
Додано: Чет 19 тра, 2022 21:45
vikapavl написав:
dont have Cyrillic keyboard but have some info to share, so hope everybody here gets english. I spoke with a colleague of mine from Kyiv, his rent price went up recently 15%. He invested into new construction - the building is around KPI and is ready from inside but really no movement to get it finished paperwork wise after the war started. I rent out my own property in Kyiv at the price in UAH as was before the war. The parkings I own are not in demand( so its a burden at the moment(
good time to learn blind typing
