Чет 20 лип, 2023 21:03

Чисто тригер на прізвище Шваб?

тригер, не нравится мне этот рептилоидChildren are to be fed bugs as part of a plan to get a new generation to switch from meat to insects – and potentially persuade their parents to follow their lead.Pupils at four primary schools in Wales are to be offered insects to eat as part of a project to gauge children’s appetite for “alternative protein” such as crickets, grasshoppers, and mealworms.