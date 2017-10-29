Monese: Бесплатная карта европейской банка и 15€ бонуса + 15

Maksi2 написав:

по первомуMonese is subject to FCA regulations. We protect 100% of your money by holding it at major banks and never lending or reinvesting it.по второмуClient funds are safeguarded at Barclays/Lloyd's. Your money is not covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. As an authorised institution, Revolut safeguards your funds as per regulatory requirements. In the event of an insolvency of Revolut, you will be able to claim your funds from this segregated account and your claim will be paid above all other creditors.так что как то - так