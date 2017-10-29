Monese: Бесплатная карта европейской банка и 15€ бонуса + 15

RSS
  #<12345
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 22 лют, 2020 20:46

  Maksi2 написав:
по первому
Monese is subject to FCA regulations. We protect 100% of your money by holding it at major banks and never lending or reinvesting it.

по второму
Client funds are safeguarded at Barclays/Lloyd's. Your money is not covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. As an authorised institution, Revolut safeguards your funds as per regulatory requirements. In the event of an insolvency of Revolut, you will be able to claim your funds from this segregated account and your claim will be paid above all other creditors.

так что как то - так :wink:


Та я це і сказав. Ось тут можна перевірити https://www.fscs.org.uk/check-your-money-is-protected/

  change_pm написав:Гроші в Monese/Revolut не гарантуються Англійським фондом страхування вкладів.


Що саме ви хотіли сказати своїм так что как то - так? Підтвердити, що гроші не гарантуються?

Взагалі питання було, навіщо туди лізти? Поки відповіді не почув.
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 982
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 14 раз.
Подякували: 234 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 22 лют, 2020 22:26

  change_pm написав:Взагалі питання було, навіщо туди лізти? Поки відповіді не почув.

Дивакувате питання, вам це навіщо знати? Не хочте - не лізьте. На кожен товар свій покупець.
Для мене це все одно що запитати: навіщо мені приват моно або інший банк або картка. Відповідь очевидна - для користування.
Maksi2
 
Повідомлень: 536
З нами з: 18.06.19
Подякував: 140 раз.
Подякували: 29 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 22 лют, 2020 22:30

Re: Monese: Бесплатная карта европейской банка и 15€ бонуса

  change_pm написав:Взагалі питання було, навіщо туди лізти? Поки відповіді не почув.

Хранить там на текущем счету деньги как странно - это обычный текущий счет. Как во многих европейских банках по нему нет процентов за пребывания денег на счету так как это принято в Украине. Лимит в 40000 фунтов и 50000 евро намекает что карты задуманы не для ахметовых. Депозитов в банке нет, а депозиты других банков недоступны нередизентам UK.

Потому собственно какая разница что там гарантировано? Завел, провел операцию. Или наоборот провел операцию, вывел.

В самом простом случае который может пригодится любому: завел деньги и заплатил там, где украинская карта не принимается (в Великобритании такие места встречаются).

Я уже немного подзабыл где на сайте какой из их ЖД были проблемы, но разница между билетом купленным заранее и купленным в день поездки была больше 20 фунтов. Цена доставки карты 5. Тогда меня спасла польская карта и какой-то альтернативный сайт, тоесть карта Monese конечно не единственное решение. Ну и я надеюсь что найду британскому счету и другие применения, например смогу работать с европейской криптобиржей используя SEPA и Faster Payments.

П.С.
А еще там можно открыть бизнес-счет для своей британской фирмы :mrgreen:
Mind the gap.
  • UK картки Monese в £ та з кодом VITAL707 monese.app.link/61cr6zDkR1?invite=VITAL707
  • UK адрес з кодом REF32426 client.ipostalmail.net/Signup?Referrer=REF32426
vitaliy_berdinskikh
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 386
З нами з: 06.08.19
Подякував: 78 раз.
Подякували: 41 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 26 лют, 2020 19:57

Re: Monese: Бесплатная карта европейской банка и 15€ бонуса

Подскажите так и не понял как у нас заказать её.
Помогите кто знает в ЛС. Промокод с меня )
pronin
 
Повідомлень: 4
З нами з: 29.08.14
Подякував: 0 раз.
Подякували: 0 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 08 бер, 2020 00:18

Re: Monese: Бесплатная карта европейской банка и 15€ бонуса

Лимит на снятие одному мне подняли чтоли?
Maksi2
 
Повідомлень: 536
З нами з: 18.06.19
Подякував: 140 раз.
Подякували: 29 раз.
 
Профіль
