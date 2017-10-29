Monese: Бесплатная карта европейской банка и 15€ бонуса + 15

Maksi2 написав:change_pm
по первому
Monese is subject to FCA regulations. We protect 100% of your money by holding it at major banks and never lending or reinvesting it.
по второму
Client funds are safeguarded at Barclays/Lloyd's. Your money is not covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. As an authorised institution, Revolut safeguards your funds as per regulatory requirements. In the event of an insolvency of Revolut, you will be able to claim your funds from this segregated account and your claim will be paid above all other creditors.
так что как то - так
Та я це і сказав. Ось тут можна перевірити
Що саме ви хотіли сказати своїм так что как то - так? Підтвердити, що гроші не гарантуються?
Взагалі питання було, навіщо туди лізти? Поки відповіді не почув.