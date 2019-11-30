RSS
Тенденція відтоку робочої
сили за кордон майже...

Тенденція відтоку робочої сили за кордон майже...
Суб 14 гру, 2019 22:28

  Gastarbaiter написав:Тем не менее, с ним проще. Например:
Swedish residence permits for long-term residents of another EU country
Persons who have lived in an EU country for at least five years with a residence permit may apply for long-term resident status in that country. Persons who are granted long-term resident status receive a special EC/EU residence permit. This gives them certain rights, similar to those of an EU citizen. This makes it easier for them to move to another EU country in order to work, study, start their own business or live on their pension, for example.
If you have previously held long-term resident status in another EU country and now fulfil the requirements for long-term resident status in Sweden, you may apply to transfer the status from the other country to Sweden. Contact the Swedish Migration Agency if you have any questions about how to apply to transfer your status.


Так статус долгосрочного резидента ЕС ещё нужно получить. И не факт что воевода его выдаст, так как для этого должны быть веские основания.
Ведь по договору найма можно работать и без резидента ЕС.
Какой им смысл отпускать законопослушного гастарбайтера на заработки в другую страну? В воеводствах не дураки сидят и знают зачем это всё.
Пусть работает там, где его приютили.
У них для отказа и хитрый пункт есть:
...этого требуют соображения безопасности, общественного порядка или интересы Польши....ИНТЕРЕСЫ ПОЛЬШИ!
Этот пункт обжалованию не подлежит. Не дадим и всё. No comments...
