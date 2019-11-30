Тенденція відтоку робочої сили за кордон майже...

Swedish residence permits for long-term residents of another EU country

Persons who have lived in an EU country for at least five years with a residence permit may apply for long-term resident status in that country. Persons who are granted long-term resident status receive a special EC/EU residence permit. This gives them certain rights, similar to those of an EU citizen. This makes it easier for them to move to another EU country in order to work, study, start their own business or live on their pension, for example.

If you have previously held long-term resident status in another EU country and now fulfil the requirements for long-term resident status in Sweden, you may apply to transfer the status from the other country to Sweden. Contact the Swedish Migration Agency if you have any questions about how to apply to transfer your status.