The global BEV & PHEV share for 2020 H1 is 3 %, so far, based on sales of 989 000 units. The smaller car markets continue to lead EV adoption. The share leader is Norway, as usual, where 68 % of new car sales were BEVs & PHEVs in 2020 H1. Iceland came 2nd with 49 % and Sweden 3rd with 26 %. Among the larger economies, France leads with 9,1 %, followed by UK with 7,7 %. Germany posted 7,6 %, China 4,4 % %, Canada 3,3 %, Spain 3,2 %. All other car markets with over 1 million total sales showed 3 % or less for 2020 H1.