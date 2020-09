Investors with a long-term horizon in mind could be asking themselves: so what? Stocks tend to rise over time anyway, and buy-and-hold almost always beats timing the market. If anything, a correction off current levels could represent a great buy-on-dip opportunity.

This is generally true. The problem is that bubbles can be highly disruptive and keep portfolios deep in the red for a very long time. Take the dot-com bubble burst as an example. Unlucky investors who bought QQQ at the March 2000 top, believing that the market would carry prices even higher, did not recoup their losses for a very long time.