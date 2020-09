In recent days, the window of opportunity for additional coronavirus stimulus has gradually closed more and more as Republicans and Democrats continue talking past each instead of negotiating.

On Friday Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell added to the sense that a deal was unlikely, reportedly saying: "I wish I could tell you we were going to get another package, but it doesn’t look that good right now."

Many are now trying to assess what the economy will look like if – as is now expected – Washington simply passes a bill to avoid a government shutdown and then leaves town until after the Nov. 3 election.